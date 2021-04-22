Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is First United Bank Trust’s 6th Largest Position

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $138.39. 2,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $139.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.