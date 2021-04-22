Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 62.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,996,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $102.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $97.22 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.279 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

