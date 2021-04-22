Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.

