Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 9.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VHT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.70. 17,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $241.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

