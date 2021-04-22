Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

