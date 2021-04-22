Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 182,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.