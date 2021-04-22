Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.93. 178,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

