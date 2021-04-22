Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.