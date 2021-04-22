Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Value Line has increased its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.
Shares of VALU opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $296.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of -0.10. Value Line has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.