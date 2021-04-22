Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $90.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,342.55, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.