V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average of $208.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.92 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $443.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.