V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

