V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $144.87 and a 12-month high of $226.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

