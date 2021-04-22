V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Roku by 34.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $356.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.55 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.40 and its 200 day moving average is $333.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.93.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

