UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.24

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 61657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

