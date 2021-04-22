UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.