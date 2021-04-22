USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, USA Compression Partners, LP appears to be a risky bet. The leading energy infrastructure provider hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes through its facilities, contributing to lower revenues and profits. As it is, the partnership’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization of 70.3% remain a cause of worry. Pricing and utilization declines following the adverse effect of soft demand due to the coronavirus pandemic are other negatives in the USA Compression Partners story. Therefore, the large-horsepower applications specialist, whose shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Mechanical & Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+16% versus +16.5%), is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

USAC opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.50.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

