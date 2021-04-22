Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 187.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444,098 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Ur-Energy worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $24,036,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

In other news, insider John Cash sold 181,106 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $246,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,264 shares of company stock valued at $930,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URG opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.