Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $22.32 or 0.00043637 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $223.23 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00069523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.14 or 0.00698134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.96 or 0.07739010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

