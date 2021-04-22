Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.51 and last traded at $47.51. 1,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 239,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Specifically, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,049 shares of company stock worth $14,642,212. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 217,187 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,408,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 144,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 137,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.