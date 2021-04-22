Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 127,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,844. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $186.29 million, a P/E ratio of -51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

