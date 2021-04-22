UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $515.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s current price.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

UNH stock opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.08 and its 200 day moving average is $344.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

