UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.08 and its 200 day moving average is $344.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.