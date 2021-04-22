United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

