United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.85. 41,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,069. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.35. The company has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

