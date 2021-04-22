Unison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 385,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,441,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

