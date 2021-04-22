Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 138 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $740,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.57. 105,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,300. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

