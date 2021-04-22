Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP traded down $6.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.24. 182,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,832. Union Pacific has a one year low of $144.87 and a one year high of $226.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

