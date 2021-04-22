Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $220.71. 21,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

