Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded up $6.76 on Thursday, reaching $159.81. 29,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

