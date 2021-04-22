Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 400 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises approximately 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TY. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.