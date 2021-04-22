Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 250 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after buying an additional 62,216 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,311,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.34. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $164.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

