Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 178.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $38.17. 96,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

