Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

MRK stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.99. 465,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,732,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

