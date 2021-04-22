Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 2,005 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 65,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

