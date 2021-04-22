Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.