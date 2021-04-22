UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

