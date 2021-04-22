UBS Group Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Neutral

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

