UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 44,780 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 262,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 227,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 824,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

