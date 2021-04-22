UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $6,770,306. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

