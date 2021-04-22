UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $29.64 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

