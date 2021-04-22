UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $276,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $833,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fabrinet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

FN opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

