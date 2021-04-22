UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,028 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

