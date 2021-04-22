Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $1.98 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.40 or 0.00464295 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.