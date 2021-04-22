Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

