Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tuya’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tuya currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Tuya alerts:

ACVA opened at $34.06 on Monday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.