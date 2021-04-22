TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Director Purchases 7,142 Shares

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $38.00 on Thursday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

