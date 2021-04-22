Turquoise Hill Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,534 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,207% compared to the average volume of 709 put options.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $17,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $902,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

