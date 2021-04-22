Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Down 7.2%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.25. 6,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 886,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Insiders have purchased 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after buying an additional 318,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 437,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

