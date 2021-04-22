Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Down 7.2%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.25. 6,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 886,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27.
In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Insiders have purchased 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after buying an additional 318,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 437,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.