TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,606. The stock has a market cap of $710.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

